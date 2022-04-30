Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the March 31st total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Industries Group by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Air Industries Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.79. 58,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,703. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Air Industries Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.