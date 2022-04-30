Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Up 84.2% in April

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Air T alerts:

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,192.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,165 shares of company stock valued at $130,299. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $17.20 on Friday. Air T has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter.

Air T Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.