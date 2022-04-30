Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 5,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,952,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

