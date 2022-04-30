Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EADSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($129.03) to €135.00 ($145.16) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbus from €138.00 ($148.39) to €150.00 ($161.29) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbus from €165.00 ($177.42) to €170.00 ($182.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. Airbus has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 48.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

