Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Price Target Raised to 336.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 317.00 to 336.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $336.00.

DETNF opened at $36.15 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10.

About Aker BP ASA (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.