Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.67.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($102.15) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
AKZOY stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 59.01%.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
