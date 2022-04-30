Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($102.15) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

AKZOY stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 59.01%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.