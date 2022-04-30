Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.33.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.78. The company has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.61.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total transaction of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

