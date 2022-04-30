Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Bankshares currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.33.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -34.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,458.94.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.