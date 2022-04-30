Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Tigress Financial

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Tigress Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,741.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

