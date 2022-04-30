Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the March 31st total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,627.0 days.
ALFVF stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
