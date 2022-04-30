Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the March 31st total of 256,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,627.0 days.

ALFVF stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

