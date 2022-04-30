Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the March 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ ALCO opened at $39.67 on Friday. Alico has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $299.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.91.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alico will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Alico’s payout ratio is 36.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alico by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Alico by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alico by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alico by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alico by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

