Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 358,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

ALGS opened at $1.18 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

