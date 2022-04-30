Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.
ABTX opened at $40.86 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $832.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.
ABTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
