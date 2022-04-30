Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

ABTX opened at $40.86 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $832.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

