ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

NYSE:ALE opened at $59.34 on Friday. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,210,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,329,000 after purchasing an additional 215,877 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 106,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALLETE by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,991,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

