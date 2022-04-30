AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AllianceBernstein has a dividend payout ratio of 134.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 140.6%.

NYSE:AB opened at $39.81 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $57.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,358,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

