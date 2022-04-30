AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AFB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.63. 46,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

