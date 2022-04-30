AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

AB opened at $39.81 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,358,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 58,954 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

