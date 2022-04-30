AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NIE stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $32.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

