AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NIE stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $32.27.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.