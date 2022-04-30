Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the March 31st total of 137,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AHPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of -4.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

