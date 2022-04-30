Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.94.

APYRF opened at $32.69 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.94.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

