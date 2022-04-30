Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AP.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.30.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$41.73 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$39.80 and a 1 year high of C$48.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,748.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.