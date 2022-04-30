Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.
ALNY traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.43. 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
