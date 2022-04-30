Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.43. 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

