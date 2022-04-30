Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,370. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.