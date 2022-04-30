Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,370. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.85.
ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,566,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
