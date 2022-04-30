Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

