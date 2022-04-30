Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.
ALNY stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
