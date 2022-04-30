Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Acquires 1,966 Shares

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,712,919 shares in the company, valued at $65,127,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50.
- On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.
- On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93.
- On Thursday, March 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,613 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,065.75.
- On Friday, February 4th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 148,956 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,920,042.84.
NYSE ALTG opened at $11.25 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.
ALTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.
