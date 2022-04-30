AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $22.96 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

