AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

