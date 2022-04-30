AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given a C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALA. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.11.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas stock opened at C$29.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.08. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$22.90 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 129.27%.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.