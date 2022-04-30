AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given a C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on ALA. ATB Capital lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.11.
AltaGas stock opened at C$29.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.08. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$22.90 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 129.27%.
About AltaGas (Get Rating)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
