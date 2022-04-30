AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALA. CIBC upped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CSFB upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.11.

TSE:ALA opened at C$29.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$22.90 and a 12-month high of C$31.16.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.27%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

