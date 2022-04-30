AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALA. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.11.

ALA opened at C$29.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.83. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$22.90 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 129.27%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

