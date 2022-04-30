AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.11.

TSE:ALA opened at C$29.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.08. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$22.90 and a 52-week high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 129.27%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

