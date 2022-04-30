Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,300 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the March 31st total of 436,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYTO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in developing therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is also involved in the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets, including OligoPhore and SemaPhore platforms that are in preclinical stage for oligonucleotide and mRNA delivery; AM-125 that is in Phase 2 of clinical development for the intranasal treatment of vertigo; Keyzilen, which is in Phase 3 of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi that is in Phase 3 of clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

