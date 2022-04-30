Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Issues Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,159,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $38.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 147.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

