Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at TD Securities

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,540,000. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

