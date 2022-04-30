Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ASPS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,984. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) by 854.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.