Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

ASPS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 30,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.58. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 29.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 854.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

