Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

ASPS opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

