Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $19.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 18.39%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAL. Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
About Amalgamated Financial
Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
