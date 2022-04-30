Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAL. Barclays upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Amalgamated Financial (Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.