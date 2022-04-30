Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,640. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

