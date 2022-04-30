Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.81. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

