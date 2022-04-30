Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,800.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,863.09.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,056.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,227.12. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,432.50 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($16.89). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.