Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $4,250.00 Price Target at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Cowen from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,863.09.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,432.50 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,056.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3,227.12.

Amazon.com shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

