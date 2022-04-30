Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $16.89 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.79 EPS.

Amazon.com stock traded down $406.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,485.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,617,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,432.50 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,056.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,227.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,863.09.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 89,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $298,150,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.