Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.79 earnings per share.

Amazon.com stock traded down $406.30 on Friday, hitting $2,485.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,617,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,808. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,056.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,227.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,432.50 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 89,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $298,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,863.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

