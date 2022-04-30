Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $16.89 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,432.50 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,056.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,227.12.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,771,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $3,705,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,863.09.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

