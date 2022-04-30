Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.23-$5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.330-$2.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Shares of AMED stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.65. The company had a trading volume of 272,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,889. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $284.59.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.06.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Amedisys by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.