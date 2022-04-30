Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Amergent Hospitality Group stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

