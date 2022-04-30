Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Amergent Hospitality Group stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.70.
