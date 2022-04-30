American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. American Assets Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

AAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. 496,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

