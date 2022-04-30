American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post sales of $12.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.09 billion and the highest is $12.55 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $50.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 billion to $51.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.30 billion to $58.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

American Express stock opened at $174.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average is $176.64. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,337 shares of company stock worth $89,685,314. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

