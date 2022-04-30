Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.00-18.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.4-26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.09 billion.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,029,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.25. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 129.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.